Fantasy Football Week 10 RB Rankings
It's Week 10 of the NFL campaign, and if you're searching for fantasy rankings -- specifically concerning running backs -- you're in luck!
Who's going to lead your fantasy team to victory this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Top fantasy RBs this season heading into Week 10
|Name
|Team
|Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Pts/Game
|Rush Att./Game
|Targets/Game
|Christian McCaffrey
|49ers
|200.4
|25.1
|17.1
|4.6
|Raheem Mostert
|Dolphins
|170.6
|19.0
|12.1
|2.7
|Travis Etienne
|Jaguars
|163.9
|20.5
|18.9
|4.4
|Josh Jacobs
|Raiders
|132.8
|14.8
|17.7
|4.8
|D'Andre Swift
|Eagles
|130.0
|14.4
|15.0
|3.9
|Zack Moss
|Colts
|127.8
|16.0
|16.5
|2.5
|Alvin Kamara
|Saints
|124.8
|20.8
|15.8
|8.2
|Derrick Henry
|Titans
|122.7
|15.3
|17.1
|2.5
|Isiah Pacheco
|Chiefs
|116.5
|12.9
|13.8
|3.1
|Kenneth Walker III
|Seahawks
|115.3
|14.4
|15.8
|2.5
|Rachaad White
|Buccaneers
|114.7
|14.3
|14.0
|4.2
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Commanders
|114.4
|12.7
|12.6
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|Falcons
|113.4
|12.6
|11.4
|4.6
|Kyren Williams
|Rams
|111.1
|18.5
|16.2
|4
|Breece Hall
|Jets
|110.2
|13.8
|11.8
|3.9
|Gus Edwards
|Ravens
|108.5
|12.1
|12.2
|0.8
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|Patriots
|107.9
|12.0
|11.8
|4.4
|Tony Pollard
|Cowboys
|107.4
|13.4
|15.0
|4.4
|Joe Mixon
|Bengals
|106.8
|13.4
|15.8
|3.8
|James Cook
|Bills
|105.7
|11.7
|12.0
|2.9
|Devon Achane
|Dolphins
|101.7
|25.4
|9.5
|2.8
|Jerome Ford
|Browns
|100.4
|12.6
|13.4
|3.5
|Saquon Barkley
|Giants
|99.2
|16.5
|21.0
|4.8
|Alexander Mattison
|Vikings
|98.2
|10.9
|13.6
|3.8
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|Lions
|96.4
|16.1
|12.7
|5.5
|Austin Ekeler
|Chargers
|86.5
|17.3
|14.6
|5.6
|David Montgomery
|Lions
|85.1
|17.0
|18.8
|2
|Jaylen Warren
|Steelers
|82.2
|10.3
|7.0
|4.4
|Tyler Allgeier
|Falcons
|75.7
|8.4
|12.9
|1.8
|Najee Harris
|Steelers
|75.3
|9.4
|12.5
|2.6
|Javonte Williams
|Broncos
|68.5
|9.8
|12.9
|3.1
|Chuba Hubbard
|Panthers
|67.2
|8.4
|10.6
|2.9
|Jonathan Taylor
|Colts
|65.5
|13.1
|12.4
|3.6
|Aaron Jones
|Packers
|64.3
|12.9
|9.8
|4.4
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|Broncos
|63.3
|7.9
|4.8
|1.8
|Justice Hill
|Ravens
|62.8
|7.9
|7.3
|2
|Antonio Gibson
|Commanders
|62.1
|6.9
|2.9
|3.2
|Tyjae Spears
|Titans
|62.0
|7.8
|4.9
|3.8
|Kareem Hunt
|Browns
|61.4
|10.2
|10.0
|1.5
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Patriots
|61.1
|6.8
|8.1
|2.4
|James Conner
|Cardinals
|59.4
|11.9
|13.6
|2
|D'Onta Foreman
|Bears
|58.0
|11.6
|13.0
|2.2
|A.J. Dillon
|Packers
|57.9
|7.2
|11.8
|1.8
|Dameon Pierce
|Texans
|56.1
|8.0
|15.6
|1.7
|Miles Sanders
|Panthers
|53.2
|7.6
|9.9
|4.1
|Jerick McKinnon
|Chiefs
|52.0
|5.8
|1.3
|2.6
|Kenneth Gainwell
|Eagles
|51.9
|6.5
|6.8
|2.2
|Khalil Herbert
|Bears
|51.5
|10.3
|10.2
|3.6
|Samaje Perine
|Broncos
|51.4
|6.4
|3.4
|3.2
|Joshua Kelley
|Chargers
|48.4
|6.1
|9.3
|0.8
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
This Week's Games
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Date/Time
|TV
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
|8:15 PM ET, Thursday, November 9
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots
|9:30 AM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NFL Network | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|CBS | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|FOX | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
|8:20 PM ET, Sunday, November 12
|NBC | Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
|8:15 PM ET, Monday, November 13
|ESPN
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.