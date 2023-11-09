Can we anticipate Matthew Boldy finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild clash with the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Matthew Boldy score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Boldy stats and insights

Boldy has scored in one of five games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

Boldy has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 26 goals in total (just 2.2 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Rangers have one shutout, and they average 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

