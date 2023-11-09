ACC rivals will do battle when the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (8-1) meet the Virginia Cavaliers (2-7) at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Louisville vs. Virginia? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Louisville vs. Virginia?

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Louisville 39, Virginia 14

Louisville 39, Virginia 14 Louisville has been the moneyline favorite seven total times this season. They've gone 6-1 in those games.

The Cardinals have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -1400 or shorter.

Virginia has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Cavaliers are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +800 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 93.3%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Louisville (-20.5)



Louisville (-20.5) Louisville has five wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 20.5 points or more.

In Virginia's nine games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Cavaliers have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Louisville vs. Virginia matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Five of Louisville's games this season have gone over Thursday's total of 50.5 points.

In the Virginia's nine games this season, seven have finished with more combined scoring than Thursday's point total of 50.5.

Louisville averages 32.9 points per game against Virginia's 23.1, totaling 5.5 points over the game's total of 50.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Louisville

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.7 51.1 50.3 Implied Total AVG 31.4 33.6 28.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 5-0-0 0-3-1 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-4-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 3-0 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0

Virginia

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.6 46.3 52.3 Implied Total AVG 31.3 26.3 35.4 ATS Record 6-3-0 3-1-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.