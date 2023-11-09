The Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) play the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

Iowa vs. Virginia Tech 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hawkeyes scored 29.5 more points per game last year (87.3) than the Hokies gave up (57.8).

When Iowa allowed fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 16-0.

Last year, the Hokies recorded 72.4 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 71.8 the Hawkeyes gave up.

Virginia Tech had a 17-0 record last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.

The Hokies shot 45% from the field last season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 40.1% the Hawkeyes allowed to opponents.

The Hawkeyes shot at a 51.1% rate from the field last season, 12.7 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Hokies averaged.

Iowa Schedule