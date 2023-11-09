The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) and the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) play at James H. Hilton Coliseum on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State put together a 16-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Lindenwood's .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Iowa State's .500 mark (16-16-0 ATS Record).

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa State 67.6 137.2 62.6 136.4 133.1 Lindenwood 69.6 137.2 73.8 136.4 142

Additional Iowa State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 67.6 points per game the Cyclones recorded were 6.2 fewer points than the Lions allowed (73.8).

Iowa State went 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa State 16-16-0 10-22-0 Lindenwood 14-13-0 13-13-0

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa State Lindenwood 13-3 Home Record 9-4 3-8 Away Record 2-14 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.2 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.8 5-10-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-10-0

