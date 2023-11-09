Thursday's game at James H. Hilton Coliseum has the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) squaring off against the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 79-54 win as our model heavily favors Iowa State.

The matchup has no line set.

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Ames, Iowa

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 79, Lindenwood 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa State vs. Lindenwood

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa State (-24.7)

Iowa State (-24.7) Computer Predicted Total: 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State Performance Insights

Offensively, Iowa State was the 283rd-ranked team in the country (67.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 18th-best (62.6 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Cyclones were 241st in the country in rebounds (30.8 per game) last year. They were 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

At 13.8 assists per game last year, Iowa State was 117th in the country.

With 6.4 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.1% from downtown last year, the Cyclones were 285th and 234th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Iowa State was 230th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and 178th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.7%) last year.

The Cyclones attempted 33.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 25.3% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they took 66.2% of their shots, with 74.7% of their makes coming from there.

