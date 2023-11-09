How to Watch Iowa State vs. Lindenwood on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) take on the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Iowa State Stats Insights
- The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.5%).
- Iowa State had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Lions ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cyclones finished 241st.
- Last year, the Cyclones averaged 67.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions gave up.
- Iowa State went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison
- Iowa State posted 72.0 points per game last season at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.5).
- The Cyclones allowed 56.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 in road games.
- Iowa State sunk 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Green Bay
|W 85-44
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Grambling
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
