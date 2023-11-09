The Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) take on the Lindenwood Lions (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Iowa State vs. Lindenwood Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Iowa State Stats Insights

The Cyclones made 44.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Iowa State had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Lions ranked 220th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cyclones finished 241st.

Last year, the Cyclones averaged 67.6 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions gave up.

Iowa State went 8-1 last season when scoring more than 73.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison

Iowa State posted 72.0 points per game last season at home, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.5).

The Cyclones allowed 56.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 68.2 in road games.

Iowa State sunk 7.3 threes per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 7.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.5 threes per game, 29.4% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule