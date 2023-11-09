Thursday's contest at Burr Gymnasium has the Howard Bison (0-1) taking on the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on November 9. Our computer prediction projects a 65-56 victory for Howard, who are favored by our model.

The Bison are coming off of a 64-58 loss to George Washington in their last outing on Monday. The Mountaineers finished 12-19 in the 2022-23 season. Tyana Walker's team-leading 16 points paced the Bison in the loss.

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Howard vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Howard 65, Mount St. Mary's 56

Mount St. Mary's Schedule Analysis

Howard Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison's -52 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.7 points per game) was a result of putting up 59.9 points per game (277th in college basketball) while allowing 61.6 per contest (100th in college basketball).

Howard tallied 57.9 points per game last year in conference contests, which was 2 fewer points per game than its overall average (59.9).

The Bison averaged 62.0 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, they averaged 58.0 points per contest.

Defensively Howard was better at home last year, allowing 59.2 points per game, compared to 63.6 in road games.

Mount St. Mary's Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers averaged 57.5 points per game last season (317th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (139th in college basketball). They had a -175 scoring differential overall and were outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Mount St. Mary's averaged the same amount of points in MAAC action as overall, 57.5 points per game.

The Mountaineers averaged 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 52.9 on the road.

At home, Mount St. Mary's conceded 61.6 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than it allowed on the road (67.1).

