The Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) go up against the Drake Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Saint Louis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs scored an average of 79.2 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 70.4 the Billikens gave up.

Drake went 17-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.

Last year, the Billikens put up 69.1 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 66.0 the Bulldogs allowed.

Saint Louis had a 14-7 record last season when scoring more than 66.0 points.

The Billikens made 38.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

The Bulldogs shot at a 51.1% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Billikens averaged.

