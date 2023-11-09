How to Watch the Drake vs. Saint Louis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) go up against the Drake Bulldogs (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drake vs. Saint Louis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs scored an average of 79.2 points per game last year, 8.8 more points than the 70.4 the Billikens gave up.
- Drake went 17-3 last season when giving up fewer than 69.1 points.
- Last year, the Billikens put up 69.1 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 66.0 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Saint Louis had a 14-7 record last season when scoring more than 66.0 points.
- The Billikens made 38.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.0 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- The Bulldogs shot at a 51.1% clip from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 47.8% shooting opponents of the Billikens averaged.
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 94-69
|Knapp Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/12/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
