Thursday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (1-0) and Saint Louis Billikens (0-0) matching up at Chaifetz Arena has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Bulldogs are coming off of a 94-69 victory against St. Thomas in their most recent game on Monday.

Drake vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 76, Saint Louis 66

Drake Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a +420 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 13.2 points per game. They put up 79.2 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and gave up 66.0 per contest to rank 227th in college basketball.

Drake averaged 1.7 fewer points in MVC games (77.5) than overall (79.2).

At home, the Bulldogs scored 82.0 points per game last season, 8.0 more than they averaged away (74.0).

Drake allowed 62.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.4 on the road.

