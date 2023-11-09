Thursday's game features the CSU Northridge Matadors (1-0) and the Seattle U Redhawks (0-0) matching up at Matadome (on November 9) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-62 win for CSU Northridge.

The Matadors are coming off of a 79-64 win against Utah State in their last game on Monday.

The Redhawks went 6-24 during the 2022-23 season. Amiyah Ferguson scored a team-leading 18 points for the Matadors in the victory.

CSU Northridge vs. Seattle U Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

CSU Northridge vs. Seattle U Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 66, Seattle U 62

Seattle U Schedule Analysis

CSU Northridge Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Matadors were outscored by 7.9 points per game last season (posting 59.4 points per game, 291st in college basketball, while giving up 67.3 per contest, 256th in college basketball) and had a -252 scoring differential.

CSU Northridge recorded 59.4 points per game in conference games last season, which was the same as its overall average.

Offensively the Matadors were worse in home games last season, averaging 59.1 points per game, compared to 60.2 per game on the road.

CSU Northridge allowed 63.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 71.8 in road games.

Seattle U Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Redhawks had a -314 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.5 points per game. They put up 59.7 points per game to rank 283rd in college basketball and gave up 70.2 per outing to rank 310th in college basketball.

In conference action, Seattle U scored fewer points (59.6 per game) than it did overall (59.7) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Redhawks averaged 8.5 more points per game at home (62.8) than on the road (54.3).

Seattle U gave up more points at home (70.1 per game) than on the road (68.8) last season.

