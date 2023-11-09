Will Brock Faber score a goal when the Minnesota Wild play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Brock Faber score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Faber stats and insights

Faber has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Faber has zero points on the power play.

Faber's shooting percentage is 6.7%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 26 goals in total (only 2.2 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, MSG, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

