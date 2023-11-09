At Soldier Field on Thursday, November 9, the Chicago Bears meet the Carolina Panthers, kicking off at 8:15 PM ET. The Bears should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the NFL in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Bears are putting up 325.9 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 19th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, allowing 336.6 yards per contest. The Panthers have not been getting things done offensively, ranking fifth-worst with 283.4 total yards per game. They have been more productive on defense, allowing 310.0 total yards per contest (eighth-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Panthers vs Bears on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bears (-3.5) Over (38) Bears 26, Panthers 21

Place your bets on the Bears-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bears Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bears a 64.9% chance to win.

Chicago is 3-5-1 ATS this season.

Chicago and its opponent have combined to hit the over six out of nine times this season.

The average total for Bears games this season has been 43.5, 5.5 points higher than the total for this game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Panthers Betting Info

The Panthers have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Carolina has won just one game against the spread this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Carolina and its opponent have combined to hit the over three out of eight times this year.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 43.4, which is 5.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Chicago 20.9 26.9 22.8 25.0 19.4 28.4 Carolina 17.5 28.3 14.5 20.3 20.5 36.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.