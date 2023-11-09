The Chicago Bears (2-7) will meet the Carolina Panthers (1-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 38 points.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Bears go up against the Panthers. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we list below.

Bears vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Bears have been winning three times, have trailed five times, and have been tied one time.

Chicago's offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have led one time, have trailed two times, and have been tied five times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Chicago is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this year. It is allowing 6.1 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have won the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Bears have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing five points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' eight games this year, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, lost three times, and tied two times.

Bears vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bears have been winning after the first half in three games, have been losing after the first half in five games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

In 2023, the Panthers have led after the first half in one game (0-1 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (1-5), and have been knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

2nd Half

In nine games this year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (0-3 record in those games), been outscored four times (2-2), and been knotted up two times (0-2).

Chicago's offense is averaging 11.7 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 11.1 points on average in the second half.

Through eight games this year, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second half two times (1-1 record in those games), lost three times (0-3), and tied three times (0-3).

