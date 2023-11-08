The Minnesota Timberwolves host the New Orleans Pelicans at Target Center on Wednesday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Anthony Edwards and others in this outing.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -139) 3.5 (Over: +130)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Edwards is 25.5 points. That is 0.2 more than his season average of 25.3.

He has collected seven rebounds per game, 2.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Edwards has averaged five assists per game this year, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Edwards' four made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -108)

The 13.5-point over/under set for Rudy Gobert on Wednesday is 0.8 less than his season scoring average (14.3).

He has pulled down 13.3 rebounds per game, 1.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +126) 1.5 (Over: -192)

The 21.5-point prop total for Karl-Anthony Towns on Wednesday is 5.8 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.7.

His rebounding average of 10 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (7.5).

Towns has dished out 2.7 assists per game, which is 0.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Towns has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +120)

The 23.5 points Zion Williamson has scored per game this season is 1.0 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (24.5).

He has averaged 0.5 less rebounds per game (six) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Williamson has averaged 2.5 assists per game this year, 3.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

