The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) on November 8, 2023 at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents (45.8%).

Minnesota has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans rank 21st.

The Timberwolves score only 4.3 fewer points per game (110.0) than the Pelicans allow (114.3).

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves put up 115.9 points per game in home games last year. In away games, they averaged 115.6 points per contest.

Defensively Minnesota played better in home games last season, allowing 115.0 points per game, compared to 116.6 away from home.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Timberwolves fared better when playing at home last season, draining 12.3 per game, compared to 12.0 away from home. Meanwhile, they posted a 35.5% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.6% clip away from home.

