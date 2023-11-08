The Minnesota Timberwolves (4-2) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-3) after winning four home games in a row. The Timberwolves are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO

BSN and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Pelicans 102

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (- 9.5)

Timberwolves (- 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Timberwolves (-14.2)

Timberwolves (-14.2) Pick OU: Under (217.5)



Under (217.5) Computer Predicted Total: 217.4

The Pelicans (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 9.6% less often than the Timberwolves (4-2-0) this season.

New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the over/under 42.9% of the time this season (three out of seven). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (two out of six).

The Timberwolves have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-1) this season, the same winning percentage the Pelicans have as moneyline underdogs (2-1).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are posting 110 points per game this year (19th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well defensively, giving up just 101.2 points per contest (best).

Minnesota is allowing 42 rebounds per game this year (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has thrived by grabbing 47 rebounds per contest (fifth-best).

This season, the Timberwolves rank 23rd in the league in assists, averaging 24.2 per game.

Minnesota is 12th in the NBA with 14 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 14th with 14.3 forced turnovers per contest.

The Timberwolves are 25th in the NBA with 11 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 13th with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.