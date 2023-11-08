The Southern Utah Thunderbirds face the Eastern Washington Eagles on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Southern Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Southern Utah vs. Eastern Washington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 69.5 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 66.4 the Thunderbirds gave up to opponents.

Eastern Washington had a 16-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.7 points.

Last year, the Thunderbirds scored 5.2 more points per game (68.7) than the Eagles gave up (63.5).

Southern Utah went 14-3 last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.

The Thunderbirds made 38.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

The Eagles shot at a 21.3% rate from the field last season, 27.2 percentage points less than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Thunderbirds averaged.

Southern Utah Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Eastern Washington - America First Event Center 11/10/2023 Western Kentucky - America First Event Center 11/15/2023 Alaska-Fairbanks - America First Event Center

Eastern Washington Schedule