How to Watch the Southern Utah vs. Eastern Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds face the Eastern Washington Eagles on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Southern Utah Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Utah vs. Eastern Washington 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 69.5 points per game last year were only 3.1 more points than the 66.4 the Thunderbirds gave up to opponents.
- Eastern Washington had a 16-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 68.7 points.
- Last year, the Thunderbirds scored 5.2 more points per game (68.7) than the Eagles gave up (63.5).
- Southern Utah went 14-3 last season when scoring more than 63.5 points.
- The Thunderbirds made 38.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 6.7 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- The Eagles shot at a 21.3% rate from the field last season, 27.2 percentage points less than the 48.5% shooting opponents of the Thunderbirds averaged.
Southern Utah Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|America First Event Center
|11/10/2023
|Western Kentucky
|-
|America First Event Center
|11/15/2023
|Alaska-Fairbanks
|-
|America First Event Center
Eastern Washington Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/16/2023
|Corban
|-
|Reese Court
