Wednesday's contest that pits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-0) against the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-0) at America First Event Center has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern Utah, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM on November 8.

Last season, the Thunderbirds went 23-10 over the course of the season.

The Thunderbirds went 23-10 last season. A season ago, the Eagles finished 19-11 during the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Southern Utah vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Utah 69, Eastern Washington 65

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Washington Schedule Analysis

Southern Utah Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Thunderbirds outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game last season, with a +74 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.7 points per game (108th in college basketball) and allowed 66.4 per outing (235th in college basketball).

Southern Utah scored 69.9 points per game last season in conference games, which was 1.2 more points per game than its overall average (68.7).

In home games, the Thunderbirds put up 10.7 more points per game last season (74.3) than they did away from home (63.6).

In 2022-23, Southern Utah gave up 62.8 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it allowed 70.5.

Eastern Washington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Eagles' +180 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game) was a result of scoring 69.5 points per game (92nd in college basketball) while allowing 63.5 per contest (157th in college basketball).

Eastern Washington scored more in conference play (69.6 points per game) than overall (69.5).

At home, the Eagles put up 72.5 points per game last season, 5.7 more than they averaged away (66.8).

At home, Eastern Washington conceded 58.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than it allowed on the road (68.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.