The Florida Panthers (6-4-1) will visit the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Wednesday, with both squads coming off a win in their last game.

The Panthers-Capitals matchup can be seen on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Panthers vs Capitals Additional Info

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 32 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 11th in league action in goals against.

The Panthers' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 31 goals over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 11 8 5 13 4 2 44.9% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 10 3 7 10 5 9 56.4% Matthew Tkachuk 11 2 8 10 13 7 100% Evan Rodrigues 11 2 6 8 7 1 25% Carter Verhaeghe 11 4 3 7 7 8 28.6%

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals give up three goals per game (30 in total), the sixth-fewest in the league.

The Capitals have 19 goals this season (1.9 per game), 31st in the league.

On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 19 goals during that stretch.

Capitals Key Players