The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will try to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena as 3.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA

ESPN, ALT, and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Warriors 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 3.5)

Nuggets (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-6.4)

Nuggets (-6.4) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



Under (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.8

The Nuggets have put together a 5-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-4-0 mark of the Warriors.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Denver (5-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (71.4%) than Golden State (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Both Denver and Golden State games have gone over the total 37.5% of the time this season.

The Nuggets have an .875 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-1) this season while the Warriors have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-1).

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are posting 117 points per game this season (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined on defense, giving up only 106.1 points per game (fourth-best).

Denver is averaging 45.1 rebounds per game this year (13th-ranked in NBA), and it has given up just 41 rebounds per game (third-best).

With 30.8 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.

Denver, who ranks seventh in the league with 13.1 turnovers per game, is forcing 13 turnovers per contest, which is fifth-worst in the NBA.

With 12.3 three-pointers per game, the Nuggets are 15th in the NBA. They have a 37.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 12th in the league.

Warriors Performance Insights

On offense the Warriors are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA (116.1 points per game). On defense they are 12th (110.4 points conceded per game).

Golden State is ninth in the league in rebounds per game (45.4) and 15th in rebounds conceded (44.4).

This season the Warriors are fifth-best in the league in assists at 28.3 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Golden State is 17th in the league in committing them (14.3 per game). It is 14th in forcing them (14.3 per game).

The Warriors are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made (14.3 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.