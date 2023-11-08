Top Player Prop Bets for Knicks vs. Spurs on November 8, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Julius Randle, Victor Wembanyama and others in the New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Knicks vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs Spurs Additional Info
|Knicks vs Spurs Injury Report
|Knicks vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Spurs Prediction
|How to Watch Knicks vs Spurs
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -111)
|9.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: +122)
|1.5 (Over: -192)
- The 13.7 points Randle has scored per game this season is 5.8 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (19.5).
- He has averaged 2.2 more rebounds per game (11.7) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Randle's year-long assist average -- 6.7 per game -- is 2.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).
- Randle's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Get Randle gear at Fanatics!
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: +120)
|5.5 (Over: -106)
|1.5 (Over: -185)
- Jalen Brunson's 20-point scoring average is 3.5 less than Wednesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 3.3 per game -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (3.5).
- Brunson has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
- His four made three-pointers average is 2.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
RJ Barrett Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -156)
|2.5 (Over: +102)
|1.5 (Over: -128)
- The 22.7 points RJ Barrett scores per game are 3.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
- He has grabbed three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (3.5).
- Barrett's assist average -- 3.3 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Barrett has knocked down two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -106)
|8.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: +162)
- Wembanyama's 15.7 points per game are 3.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He has pulled down 7.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Wembanyama averages one made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.