Jaden McDaniels will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 114-109 win against the Celtics, McDaniels had 20 points.

Now let's break down McDaniels' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+102)

Over 3.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+118)

Looking to bet on one or more of McDaniels's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Pelicans gave up 112.5 points per contest last year, eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans were the fifth-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 41.8 boards per game.

The Pelicans gave up 24.9 assists per game last season (eighth in the NBA).

Giving up 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/9/2023 9 0 1 0 0 0 1 1/25/2023 34 10 0 2 2 0 1 12/28/2022 34 19 7 3 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.