The Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) are heavy, 15.5-point underdogs against the Drake Bulldogs (0-0) at Knapp Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is 143.5.

Drake vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -15.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake Betting Records & Stats

Drake and its opponents went over 143.5 combined points in 11 of 32 games last season.

Drake games had an average of 138.7 points last season, 4.8 less than this game's over/under.

Drake won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Drake was the moneyline favorite 27 total times last season. It went 23-4 in those games.

The Bulldogs won all four games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1600 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Drake has an implied win probability of 94.1%.

Drake vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 11 34.4% 74.8 151.2 63.9 134.9 138.6 Lipscomb 15 55.6% 76.4 151.2 71.0 134.9 145.4

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 74.8 points per game, just 3.8 more points than the 71.0 the Bisons allowed.

Drake went 10-8 against the spread and 18-2 overall last season when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Drake vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 15-17-0 2-3 14-18-0 Lipscomb 15-12-0 0-0 14-13-0

Drake vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Lipscomb 14-1 Home Record 13-2 6-6 Away Record 7-11 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.5 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.0 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

