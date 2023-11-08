Wednesday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (0-0) and the Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) at Knapp Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-65 and heavily favors Drake to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 8.

The matchup has no set line.

Drake vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Drake vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 77, Lipscomb 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Drake vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-11.7)

Drake (-11.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake Performance Insights

Last year, Drake was 101st in college basketball offensively (74.8 points scored per game) and 33rd defensively (63.9 points allowed).

At 33.5 rebounds per game and 29.8 rebounds conceded, the Bulldogs were 74th and 90th in the country, respectively, last year.

At 13.7 assists per game last season, Drake was 128th in the country.

The Bulldogs made 7.9 3-pointers per game and shot 37% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 112th and 36th, respectively, in the country.

Giving up 6.7 3-pointers per game and conceding 30.7% from beyond the arc last year, Drake was 111th and 26th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, Drake took 63% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 70.8% of Drake's baskets were 2-pointers, and 29.2% were 3-pointers.

