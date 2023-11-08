How to Watch Drake vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (0-1) take on the Drake Bulldogs (0-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Knapp Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Drake vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Drake Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 4.1% higher than the 42.8% of shots the Bisons' opponents hit.
- In games Drake shot higher than 42.8% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bisons finished 79th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged just 3.8 more points per game (74.8) than the Bisons allowed (71).
- Drake had an 18-2 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Drake Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Drake played better in home games last season, scoring 80.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Bulldogs played better in home games last season, ceding 61.9 points per game, compared to 69.6 on the road.
- In terms of total threes made, Drake fared better when playing at home last year, sinking 8.5 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 38% clip in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/14/2023
|Southwest Minnesota State
|-
|Knapp Center
|11/19/2023
|Oakland
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.