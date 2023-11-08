Wednesday's game that pits the Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) versus the California Golden Bears (1-0) at Haas Pavilion has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Santa Clara. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Golden Bears are coming off of an 89-56 victory over CSU Bakersfield in their most recent outing on Monday.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Golden Bears earned an 89-56 win against CSU Bakersfield. In their last outing on Monday, the Broncos claimed a 55-47 victory against San Jose State. Ioanna Krimili scored a team-high 18 points for the Golden Bears in the victory. Tess Heal's team-leading 20 points paced the Broncos in the win.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Cal vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Santa Clara 66, Cal 58

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Santa Clara Schedule Analysis

Cal Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Golden Bears were outscored by 1.5 points per game last season, with a -47 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball), and gave up 69.6 per contest (302nd in college basketball).

Cal's offense was less effective in Pac-12 games last season, posting 64.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 68.1 PPG.

The Golden Bears scored 71.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.1 more points than they averaged away from home (64.3).

In 2022-23, Cal ceded 66.4 points per game in home games. On the road, it allowed 75.6.

Santa Clara Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos averaged 70.5 points per game last season (74th in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per contest (269th in college basketball). They had a +86 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

In WCC action, Santa Clara averaged 0.7 fewer points (69.8) than overall (70.5) in 2022-23.

The Broncos scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (68.7) last season.

Santa Clara gave up 66.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.4 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.