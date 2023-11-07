Top Player Prop Bets for Wild vs. Islanders on November 7, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Noah Dobson, Mats Zuccarello and others are listed when the New York Islanders host the Minnesota Wild at UBS Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Wild vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wild vs. Islanders Additional Info
|Islanders vs. Wild Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs. Wild Prediction
|Islanders vs. Wild Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Islanders vs Wild
NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild
Mats Zuccarello Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Zuccarello's 12 points are important for Minnesota. He has three goals and nine assists in 11 games.
Zuccarello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Joel Eriksson Ek Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 11 total points (one per game) this season. He has six goals and five assists.
Eriksson Ek Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|7
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
Kirill Kaprizov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov is among the leaders on the team with 11 total points (three goals and eight assists).
Kaprizov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|7
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Devils
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Capitals
|Oct. 27
|0
|0
|0
|6
|at Flyers
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
One of New York's top offensive players this season is Dobson, who has scored 10 points in 10 games (four goals and six assists).
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
Bo Horvat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Bo Horvat has accumulated nine points (0.9 per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.
Horvat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|6
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.