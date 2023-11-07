Player prop bet odds for Noah Dobson, Mats Zuccarello and others are listed when the New York Islanders host the Minnesota Wild at UBS Arena on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Wild vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wild vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Zuccarello's 12 points are important for Minnesota. He has three goals and nine assists in 11 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 1 1 1 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 3 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 4

Joel Eriksson Ek Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Joel Eriksson Ek has scored 11 total points (one per game) this season. He has six goals and five assists.

Eriksson Ek Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 4 1 0 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 at Devils Oct. 29 0 1 1 3 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 1

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov is among the leaders on the team with 11 total points (three goals and eight assists).

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Nov. 4 0 1 1 7 vs. Devils Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Devils Oct. 29 0 0 0 6 at Capitals Oct. 27 0 0 0 6 at Flyers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

One of New York's top offensive players this season is Dobson, who has scored 10 points in 10 games (four goals and six assists).

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 1 0 1 4 at Capitals Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 30 1 1 2 4 at Blue Jackets Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Senators Oct. 26 1 1 2 5

Bo Horvat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Bo Horvat has accumulated nine points (0.9 per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.

Horvat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Nov. 4 0 2 2 2 at Capitals Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Wings Oct. 30 1 1 2 5 at Blue Jackets Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Oct. 26 1 1 2 6

