The Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they face the New York Islanders (5-2-3) on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN.

Wild vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Islanders (-110) Wild (-110) 6 Islanders (-1.5)

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have been an underdog in four games this season, and did not win any of them.

Minnesota has a record of 1-5 when it's been set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 52.4% chance to win.

Minnesota's games this season have had over 6 goals nine of 11 times.

Wild vs Islanders Additional Info

Wild vs. Islanders Rankings

Islanders Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 27 (28th) Goals 39 (9th) 27 (4th) Goals Allowed 46 (30th) 4 (26th) Power Play Goals 6 (20th) 7 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 12 (26th)

Wild Advanced Stats

The Wild have the NHL's ninth-best scoring offense (39 total goals, 3.6 per game).

The Wild have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 30th.

Their -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

