Wild vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (4-5-2) will try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they face the New York Islanders (5-2-3) on Tuesday, November 7 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN.
Wild vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Islanders (-110)
|Wild (-110)
|6
|Islanders (-1.5)
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been an underdog in four games this season, and did not win any of them.
- Minnesota has a record of 1-5 when it's been set as an underdog of -110 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Wild have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Minnesota's games this season have had over 6 goals nine of 11 times.
Wild vs. Islanders Rankings
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|27 (28th)
|Goals
|39 (9th)
|27 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|46 (30th)
|4 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (20th)
|7 (13th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (26th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- The Wild have the NHL's ninth-best scoring offense (39 total goals, 3.6 per game).
- The Wild have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 30th.
- Their -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.
