The New York Islanders will host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday, November 7, with the Wild having dropped three consecutive road games.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

Wild vs Islanders Additional Info

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 46 total goals this season (4.2 per game), 30th in the NHL.

The Wild's 39 goals on the season (3.6 per game) rank them ninth in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Mats Zuccarello 11 3 9 12 5 5 28.6% Joel Eriksson Ek 11 6 5 11 2 3 49.6% Kirill Kaprizov 11 3 8 11 11 5 - Ryan Hartman 11 7 3 10 9 8 44.2% Patrick Maroon 11 1 6 7 3 2 66.7%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have given up 27 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Islanders' 27 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Islanders have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) over that span.

Islanders Key Players