The San Francisco Dons go up against the UCSB Gauchos at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 10:00 PM ET.

UCSB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSB vs. San Francisco 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Dons put up an average of 68.1 points per game last year, 7.0 more points than the 61.1 the Gauchos allowed.

San Francisco had a 16-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.

Last year, the Gauchos averaged 66.8 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 65.5 the Dons allowed.

UCSB had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.

The Gauchos shot 43.5% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Dons allowed to opponents.

The Dons shot at a 35.8% clip from the field last season, 13.3 percentage points less than the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Gauchos averaged.

UCSB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 San Francisco - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 11/15/2023 @ Idaho State - Reed Gym 11/19/2023 Southern Utah - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

San Francisco Schedule