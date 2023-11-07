How to Watch the UCSB vs. San Francisco Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
The San Francisco Dons go up against the UCSB Gauchos at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 10:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
UCSB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSB vs. San Francisco 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Dons put up an average of 68.1 points per game last year, 7.0 more points than the 61.1 the Gauchos allowed.
- San Francisco had a 16-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.
- Last year, the Gauchos averaged 66.8 points per game, just 1.3 more points than the 65.5 the Dons allowed.
- UCSB had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- The Gauchos shot 43.5% from the field last season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Dons allowed to opponents.
- The Dons shot at a 35.8% clip from the field last season, 13.3 percentage points less than the 49.1% shooting opponents of the Gauchos averaged.
UCSB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|San Francisco
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Reed Gym
|11/19/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
San Francisco Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Stanislaus State
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/13/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
