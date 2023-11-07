Tuesday's game that pits the UCSB Gauchos (0-0) against the San Francisco Dons (0-0) at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 67-64 in favor of UCSB. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Gauchos finished 21-12 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

The Dons finished 19-13 in the 2022-23 season.

UCSB vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

UCSB vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 67, San Francisco 64

San Francisco Schedule Analysis

UCSB Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Gauchos put up 66.8 points per game (143rd in college basketball) last season while giving up 61.1 per outing (84th in college basketball). They had a +191 scoring differential and outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

UCSB averaged 63.9 points per game last season in conference contests, which was 2.9 fewer points per game than its season average (66.8).

On offense, the Gauchos scored 65.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.6 points per game in away games.

At home, UCSB ceded 5.7 fewer points per game (58.9) than in away games (64.6).

San Francisco Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dons averaged 68.1 points per game last season (119th in college basketball) while giving up 65.5 per outing (210th in college basketball). They had a +85 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

San Francisco scored fewer points in conference action (65.1 per game) than overall (68.1).

The Dons averaged 73.9 points per game at home last season, and 60.8 away.

At home, San Francisco conceded 66.1 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 65.2.

