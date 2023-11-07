How to Watch the Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rider Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks play the Rider Broncs on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rider 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Broncs scored just 0.9 fewer points per game last year (59.6) than the Hawks allowed their opponents to score (60.5).
- Rider had a 7-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.5 points.
- Last year, the Hawks put up 66.5 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 67.2 the Broncs allowed.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) had a 10-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Rider
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Yale
|-
|John J. Lee Amphitheater
|11/14/2023
|@ Pennsylvania
|-
|Palestra
Rider Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/12/2023
|Merrimack
|-
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/15/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.