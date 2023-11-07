The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks play the Rider Broncs on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rider 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Broncs scored just 0.9 fewer points per game last year (59.6) than the Hawks allowed their opponents to score (60.5).

Rider had a 7-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 66.5 points.

Last year, the Hawks put up 66.5 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 67.2 the Broncs allowed.

Saint Joseph's (PA) had a 10-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 Rider - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/11/2023 @ Yale - John J. Lee Amphitheater 11/14/2023 @ Pennsylvania - Palestra

Rider Schedule