Tuesday's game features the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (0-0) and the Rider Broncs (0-0) matching up at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-51 win for heavily favored Saint Joseph's (PA) according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Hawks went 20-11 a season ago.

The Broncs went 10-21 a season ago.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rider Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 76, Rider 51

Rider Schedule Analysis

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hawks had a +185 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 6.0 points per game. They put up 66.5 points per game, 146th in college basketball, and gave up 60.5 per outing to rank 78th in college basketball.

Saint Joseph's (PA)'s offense was more effective in A-10 games last year, scoring 68.8 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.5 PPG.

The Hawks posted 66.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they performed better on offense, averaging 68.9 points per contest last season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) ceded 56.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.

Rider Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncs had a -235 scoring differential last season, falling short by 7.6 points per game. They put up 59.6 points per game to rank 287th in college basketball and gave up 67.2 per contest to rank 252nd in college basketball.

In conference play, Rider put up fewer points (58.7 per game) than it did overall (59.6) in 2022-23.

At home, the Broncs averaged 57.8 points per game last season. Away, they scored 59.2.

In 2022-23, Rider gave up 5.4 fewer points per game at home (64.4) than on the road (69.8).

