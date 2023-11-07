Sportsbooks have set player props for Artemi Panarin and others when the New York Rangers host the Detroit Red Wings at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Red Wings Additional Info

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

One of New York's most productive offensive players this season is Panarin, who has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) and plays an average of 19:10 per game.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 4 1 1 2 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 0 1 1 3 at Jets Oct. 30 1 2 3 2 at Canucks Oct. 28 1 1 2 3 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 2 2 7

Chris Kreider Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Chris Kreider has scored eight goals and added two assists through 11 games for New York.

Kreider Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 2 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 30 1 0 1 5 at Canucks Oct. 28 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Alex DeBrincat has posted 14 total points (1.2 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and five assists.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 4 0 1 1 5 vs. Panthers Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 30 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.