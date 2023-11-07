The Pepperdine Waves go up against the UC Irvine Anteaters on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pepperdine Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Pepperdine vs. UC Irvine 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Anteaters scored an average of 62.4 points per game last year, only 3.3 fewer points than the 65.7 the Waves gave up.

When UC Irvine allowed fewer than 63.8 points last season, it went 21-4.

Last year, the Waves put up 63.8 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 53.2 the Anteaters allowed.

Pepperdine had a 10-14 record last season when putting up more than 53.2 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pepperdine Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 UC Irvine - Firestone Fieldhouse 11/9/2023 New Mexico - Firestone Fieldhouse 11/11/2023 Caltech - Firestone Fieldhouse

UC Irvine Schedule