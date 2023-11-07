Tuesday's contest features the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-0) and the Pepperdine Waves (0-0) clashing at Firestone Fieldhouse (on November 7) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 64-59 win for UC Irvine, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Waves went 11-19 last season.

The Waves went 11-19 a season ago. The Anteaters went 25-7 during the 2022-23 season.

Pepperdine vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California

Pepperdine vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 64, Pepperdine 59

UC Irvine Schedule Analysis

Pepperdine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Waves' -58 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 63.8 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.7 per outing (217th in college basketball).

Offensively, Pepperdine posted 63.1 points per game last year in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (63.8 points per game) was 0.7 PPG higher.

Offensively the Waves fared better in home games last year, scoring 64.5 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Pepperdine allowed 60.1 points per game at home. Away from home, it allowed 71.3.

UC Irvine Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Anteaters outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game last season (scoring 62.4 points per game to rank 236th in college basketball while allowing 53.2 per contest to rank sixth in college basketball) and had a +295 scoring differential overall.

In conference play, UC Irvine put up fewer points (62.3 per game) than it did overall (62.4) in 2022-23.

At home, the Anteaters put up 67.6 points per game last season, 8.7 more than they averaged away (58.9).

UC Irvine allowed fewer points at home (51.2 per game) than on the road (54.3) last season.

