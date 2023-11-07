Tuesday's game between the Penn State Lady Lions (0-0) and Bucknell Bison (0-0) going head to head at Bryce Jordan Center has a projected final score of 72-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Penn State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Lady Lions finished 14-17 in the 2022-23 season.

Last season, the Lady Lions went 14-17 in the season. The Bison finished 13-17 during the 2022-23 season.

Penn State vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Bryce Jordan Center in University Park, Pennsylvania

Penn State vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 72, Bucknell 58

Bucknell Schedule Analysis

Penn State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Lady Lions were outscored by 1.3 points per game last season (posting 70.8 points per game, 70th in college basketball, while giving up 72.1 per contest, 336th in college basketball) and had a -40 scoring differential.

Penn State posted 68.7 points per game last year in conference action, which was 2.1 fewer points per game than its season average (70.8).

The Lady Lions put up 71.7 points per game at home last season, compared to 71.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.2 points per contest.

Penn State ceded 65.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 87.9 away from home.

Bucknell Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bison were outscored by 2.3 points per game last season (scoring 56.9 points per game to rank 323rd in college basketball while giving up 59.2 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball) and had a -69 scoring differential overall.

Bucknell scored more in conference action (58.2 points per game) than overall (56.9).

At home, the Bison scored 59.4 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 54.8.

In 2022-23, Bucknell conceded 1.6 fewer points per game at home (58.4) than away (60.0).

