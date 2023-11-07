Can we count on Patrick Maroon scoring a goal when the Minnesota Wild take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Patrick Maroon score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Maroon stats and insights

Maroon has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.

Maroon has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.7 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 21.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

