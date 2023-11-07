How to Watch the Montana State vs. BYU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Montana State Bobcats will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the BYU Cougars on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Montana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Montana State vs. BYU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars scored an average of 63.7 points per game last year, only 0.7 fewer points than the 64.4 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.
- When BYU allowed fewer than 68.6 points last season, it went 13-8.
- Last year, the Bobcats scored 7.0 more points per game (68.6) than the Cougars gave up (61.6).
- When Montana State put up more than 61.6 points last season, it went 17-4.
- Last season, the Bobcats had a 30.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.
- The Cougars shot at a 40.1% rate from the field last season, 12.2 percentage points fewer than the 52.3% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.
Montana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|BYU
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/14/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Worthington Arena
BYU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|11/10/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Marriott Center
|11/14/2023
|Utah Valley
|-
|Marriott Center
