The Montana State Bobcats will begin their 2023-24 season matching up with the BYU Cougars on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Montana State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana State vs. BYU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Cougars scored an average of 63.7 points per game last year, only 0.7 fewer points than the 64.4 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.

When BYU allowed fewer than 68.6 points last season, it went 13-8.

Last year, the Bobcats scored 7.0 more points per game (68.6) than the Cougars gave up (61.6).

When Montana State put up more than 61.6 points last season, it went 17-4.

Last season, the Bobcats had a 30.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 13.1% lower than the 43.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents made.

The Cougars shot at a 40.1% rate from the field last season, 12.2 percentage points fewer than the 52.3% shooting opponents of the Bobcats averaged.

Montana State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/7/2023 BYU - Worthington Arena 11/10/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena 11/14/2023 San Jose State - Worthington Arena

BYU Schedule