Tuesday's game between the Montana State Bobcats (0-0) and the BYU Cougars (0-0) at Worthington Arena has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-64, with Montana State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 7.

The Bobcats finished 20-11 in the 2022-23 season.

Last season, the Cougars went 16-17 in the season.

Montana State vs. BYU Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Worthington Arena in Bozeman, Montana

Montana State vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana State 66, BYU 64

BYU Schedule Analysis

Montana State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bobcats' +133 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) was a result of putting up 68.6 points per game (111th in college basketball) while giving up 64.4 per outing (183rd in college basketball).

Montana State's offense was more effective in Big Sky games last year, averaging 69.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 68.6 PPG.

The Bobcats put up 71.7 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.9 more points than they averaged in road games (67.8).

When playing at home, Montana State ceded 4.0 fewer points per game (61.7) than away from home (65.7).

BYU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars outscored opponents by 2.1 points per game last season (scoring 63.7 points per game to rank 203rd in college basketball while allowing 61.6 per contest to rank 100th in college basketball) and had a +70 scoring differential overall.

BYU averaged 1.5 fewer points in Big 12 games (62.2) than overall (63.7).

The Cougars averaged 63.4 points per game at home last season, and 63.1 away.

BYU allowed 59.1 points per game at home last season, and 64.1 away.

