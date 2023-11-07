Joel Eriksson Ek Game Preview: Wild vs. Islanders - November 7
Joel Eriksson Ek will be among those in action Tuesday when his Minnesota Wild play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Fancy a bet on Eriksson Ek in the Wild-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Joel Eriksson Ek vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Eriksson Ek Season Stats Insights
- Eriksson Ek has averaged 19:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).
- In five of 11 games this season, Eriksson Ek has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In seven of 11 games this year, Eriksson Ek has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.
- In four of 11 games this year, Eriksson Ek has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- Eriksson Ek's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 40% of Eriksson Ek going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Eriksson Ek Stats vs. the Islanders
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 27 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
- The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|11
|Games
|2
|11
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.