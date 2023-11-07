The Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) host the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-0) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Iowa vs. North Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa Betting Records & Stats

Iowa compiled a 13-15-0 record against the spread last season.

North Dakota (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.4% of the time, 8.8% more often than Iowa (13-15-0) last year.

Iowa vs. North Dakota Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Iowa 80.1 152.2 74.7 148.6 149.6 North Dakota 72.1 152.2 73.9 148.6 142.7

Additional Iowa Insights & Trends

Last year, the Hawkeyes put up 80.1 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 73.9 the Fightin' Hawks gave up.

Iowa went 12-6 against the spread and 18-5 overall last season when scoring more than 73.9 points.

Iowa vs. North Dakota Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Iowa 13-15-0 15-13-0 North Dakota 16-13-0 21-8-0

Iowa vs. North Dakota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Iowa North Dakota 14-3 Home Record 8-8 4-7 Away Record 4-11 11-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 89.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.4 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

