Tuesday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) and North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-0) matching up at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has a projected final score of 85-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Iowa, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 7.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Iowa vs. North Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 85, North Dakota 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. North Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-19.3)

Iowa (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Iowa Performance Insights

Iowa was the 16th-best squad in the nation in points scored (80.1 per game) and 306th in points conceded (74.7) last season.

With 33.7 rebounds per game and 32.1 rebounds conceded, the Hawkeyes were 65th and 247th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Iowa was 12th-best in the nation in assists (16.5 per game) last season.

The Hawkeyes were 104th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.0 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%) last season.

Iowa was 165th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (7.1 per game) and 331st in 3-point percentage defensively (36.6%) last season.

The Hawkeyes took 37.5% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 62.5% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of the Hawkeyes' baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.8% were 2-pointers.

