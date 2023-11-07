How to Watch Iowa vs. North Dakota on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (0-0) face the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Iowa vs. North Dakota Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: B1G+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Iowa Stats Insights
- Last season, the Hawkeyes had a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Fightin' Hawks' opponents made.
- Iowa went 11-0 when it shot better than 47.0% from the field.
- The Hawkeyes were the 65th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Fightin' Hawks ranked 233rd.
- Last year, the Hawkeyes recorded 80.1 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 73.9 the Fightin' Hawks gave up.
- Iowa had an 18-5 record last season when putting up more than 73.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Iowa Home & Away Comparison
- At home last year, Iowa averaged 19.9 more points per game (89.8) than it did when playing on the road (69.9).
- The Hawkeyes ceded 76.0 points per game at home, compared to 72.0 in away games.
- Iowa made 10.0 threes per game with a 38.6% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 3.3 more threes and 8.1% points better than it averaged in road games (6.7 threes per game, 30.5% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|North Dakota
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/10/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Creighton
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.