The Robert Morris Colonials (0-0) play the Xavier Musketeers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Cintas Center. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: Fox Sports 1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers made 49.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.9 percentage points higher than the Colonials allowed to their opponents (43.3%).
  • Xavier had a 23-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Colonials ranked 126th in rebounding in college basketball, the Musketeers finished 35th.
  • Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Musketeers averaged were 14.1 more points than the Colonials allowed (66.8).
  • Xavier had a 23-6 record last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Robert Morris Stats Insights

  • The Colonials shot at a 44.3% rate from the field last season, the same as opponents of the Musketeers averaged.
  • Robert Morris went 13-4 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Musketeers ranked 155th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Colonials ranked 109th.
  • The Colonials scored just 4.8 fewer points per game last year (69.3) than the Musketeers allowed (74.1).
  • Robert Morris had a 15-11 record last season when giving up fewer than 80.9 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Xavier performed better in home games last year, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.1.
  • Xavier averaged 7.2 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 40.5%).

Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Robert Morris averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.
  • In 2022-23, the Colonials conceded 3.2 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than away (68.1).
  • Robert Morris knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris - Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville - Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena

Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
11/9/2023 Point Park - UPMC Events Center
11/12/2023 @ Towson - SECU Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.