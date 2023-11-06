The Washington State Cougars will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Cal Poly Mustangs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs. Cal Poly 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs' 55.3 points per game last year were 6.0 fewer points than the 61.3 the Cougars gave up to opponents.

Cal Poly went 10-6 last season when giving up fewer than 67.0 points.

Last year, the 67.0 points per game the Cougars averaged were 5.0 more points than the Mustangs gave up (62.0).

Washington State went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 62.0 points.

The Cougars shot 41.9% from the field last season, 12.6 percentage points lower than the 54.5% the Mustangs allowed to opponents.

The Mustangs' 24.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 15.3 percentage points lower than the Cougars given up to their opponents (39.8%).

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Cal Poly - Beasley Coliseum 11/9/2023 Gonzaga - Beasley Coliseum 11/12/2023 Idaho State - Beasley Coliseum

Cal Poly Schedule