How to Watch the Washington State vs. Cal Poly Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Washington State Cougars will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Cal Poly Mustangs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Washington State vs. Cal Poly 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Mustangs' 55.3 points per game last year were 6.0 fewer points than the 61.3 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
- Cal Poly went 10-6 last season when giving up fewer than 67.0 points.
- Last year, the 67.0 points per game the Cougars averaged were 5.0 more points than the Mustangs gave up (62.0).
- Washington State went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 62.0 points.
- The Cougars shot 41.9% from the field last season, 12.6 percentage points lower than the 54.5% the Mustangs allowed to opponents.
- The Mustangs' 24.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 15.3 percentage points lower than the Cougars given up to their opponents (39.8%).
Washington State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
Cal Poly Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/8/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ San Jose State
|-
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
