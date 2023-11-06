The Washington State Cougars will open their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Cal Poly Mustangs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Washington State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
  • TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs. Cal Poly 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Mustangs' 55.3 points per game last year were 6.0 fewer points than the 61.3 the Cougars gave up to opponents.
  • Cal Poly went 10-6 last season when giving up fewer than 67.0 points.
  • Last year, the 67.0 points per game the Cougars averaged were 5.0 more points than the Mustangs gave up (62.0).
  • Washington State went 16-5 last season when scoring more than 62.0 points.
  • The Cougars shot 41.9% from the field last season, 12.6 percentage points lower than the 54.5% the Mustangs allowed to opponents.
  • The Mustangs' 24.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 15.3 percentage points lower than the Cougars given up to their opponents (39.8%).

Washington State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Cal Poly - Beasley Coliseum
11/9/2023 Gonzaga - Beasley Coliseum
11/12/2023 Idaho State - Beasley Coliseum

Cal Poly Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum
11/8/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena
11/11/2023 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center

