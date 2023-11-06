Monday's contest between the Washington State Cougars (0-0) and the Cal Poly Mustangs (0-0) at Beasley Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-47 and heavily favors Washington State to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Cougars went 23-11 last season.

The Mustangs went 10-18 in the 2022-23 season.

Washington State vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Washington State vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington State 75, Cal Poly 47

Cal Poly Schedule Analysis

Washington State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars had a +195 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 5.7 points per game. They put up 67.0 points per game, 139th in college basketball, and gave up 61.3 per outing to rank 93rd in college basketball.

Offensively, Washington State put up 63.0 points per game last year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (67.0 points per game) was 4 PPG higher.

On offense, the Cougars scored 67.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.8 points per game when playing on the road.

Washington State allowed 58.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (64.8).

Cal Poly Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mustangs' -188 scoring differential last season (outscored by 6.7 points per game) was a result of scoring 55.3 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 62.0 per contest (109th in college basketball).

In conference play, Cal Poly averaged fewer points (54.6 per game) than it did overall (55.3) in 2022-23.

At home, the Mustangs put up 55.9 points per game last season, 1.4 more than they averaged on the road (54.5).

In 2022-23, Cal Poly allowed 5.4 fewer points per game at home (59.5) than away (64.9).

