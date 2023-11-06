Monday's game features the Washington Huskies (0-0) and the Sacramento State Hornets (0-0) matching up at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion (on November 6) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 65-59 victory for Washington.

The Huskies went 19-15 a season ago. Last season, the Hornets went 25-8 in the season.

Washington vs. Sacramento State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Washington vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction

Prediction: Washington 65, Sacramento State 59

Sacramento State Schedule Analysis

Washington Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game last season (posting 60.8 points per game, 261st in college basketball, and conceding 58.9 per outing, 48th in college basketball) and had a +66 scoring differential.

On offense, Washington averaged 60.1 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (60.8 points per game) was 0.7 PPG higher.

When playing at home, the Huskies posted 8.6 more points per game last year (63.7) than they did away from home (55.1).

Washington surrendered 55.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.7 on the road.

Sacramento State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Hornets had a +285 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.6 points per game. They put up 68.5 points per game to rank 114th in college basketball and gave up 59.9 per outing to rank 66th in college basketball.

Sacramento State scored more in conference action (71.6 points per game) than overall (68.5).

The Hornets scored more points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (66.0) last season.

At home, Sacramento State gave up 59.7 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than it allowed on the road (62.8).

