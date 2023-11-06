Monday's contest that pits the Utah Valley Wolverines (0-0) versus the Weber State Wildcats (0-0) at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena has a projected final score of 64-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Utah Valley, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:30 PM on November 6.

The Wolverines went 6-24 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Last season, the Wildcats finished 6-25 over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Utah Valley vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena in Orem, Utah

Utah Valley vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah Valley 64, Weber State 60

Weber State Schedule Analysis

Utah Valley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolverines put up 55.1 points per game (341st in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing last season (272nd in college basketball). They had a -384 scoring differential and were outscored by 12.8 points per game.

Offensively, Utah Valley put up 57.4 points per game last year in conference matchups. To compare, its season average (55.1 points per game) was 2.3 PPG lower.

The Wolverines scored 59.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.6 more points than they averaged in road games (50.5).

Utah Valley allowed 64.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 70.5 on the road.

Weber State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats' -319 scoring differential last season (outscored by 10.3 points per game) was a result of scoring 57.0 points per game (321st in college basketball) while allowing 67.3 per contest (256th in college basketball).

In Big Sky games, Weber State averaged 2.6 fewer points (54.4) than overall (57.0) in 2022-23.

The Wildcats scored 59.0 points per game at home last season, and 54.4 away.

At home, Weber State allowed 65.8 points per game last season. On the road, it conceded 72.0.

